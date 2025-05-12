Chinese tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, retaliation for the tariffs Trump issued over fentanyl, will also remain.
China’s Ministry of Commerce reiterated Monday that the meeting was an “important first step” to resolve differences. In a statement, Beijing urged the U.S. to “completely rectify the mistake of unilateral tariffs [and] work together to inject more certainty and stability into the global economy.”
Under the agreement, Beijing will also suspend or cancel some non-tariff retaliatory measures, like export restrictions and the blacklisting of dozens of U.S. companies.
Other tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump’s trade war with China during his first term — as well as a 20 percent duty issued in February over what the president said was China’s failure to stop fentanyl-related chemicals from reaching the United States — will remain in place. Chinese tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, retaliation for the tariffs Trump issued over fentanyl, will also remain.
It's tough to keep track, but unless I am missing something this means that the ag tariff is still 125% - an embargo, basically.