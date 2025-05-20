RIP George Wendt

Oldheads might remember that "Atrios" was a misremembered character name from that play (one couldn't easily google things back then). Antrios was the unseen artist who painted the white canvas that was the central source of friction for the 3 friends in that play. In this performance, it was Stacey (Marc) being enraged at David (Serge) for buying a ridiculous painting. George (Yvan) was the middle peacemaker.
A silly light 3 hander, mostly, but the ending always stuck with me, with angry Marc finally recognizing himself in the object of his rage:
Under the white clouds, snow is falling.
You can't see the white clouds, or the snow.
Or the cold, or the white glow of the earth.
A solitary man glides downhill on his skis.
The snow is falling.
It falls until the man disappears back into the
landscape.
My friend Serge, who's one of my oldest friends,
has bought a painting.
It's a canvas about five feet by four.
It represents a man who moves across a space
then disappears.