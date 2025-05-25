I get why people remained relatively silent about this general issue. Not everybody is as brave a protesting college student. Mortgages to pay. You know. I really will never forgive (or forget) all the people who screamed about mostly made up things for months and then just went silent.
Orders often came from the top, and at times nearly every platoon used a Palestinian to clear locations, said an Israeli officer, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.
Several Palestinians and soldiers told the AP that Israeli troops are systematically forcing Palestinians to act as human shields in Gaza, sending them into buildings and tunnels to check for explosives or militants. The dangerous practice has become ubiquitous during 19 months of war, they said.
Applies to many of your faves! Not that any of them care what I think, of course.