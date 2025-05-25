News of a downturn then leads to a sizable drop in the markets. As investors rush to shed themselves of risky assets, crypto, perhaps the riskiest “asset” imaginable, is dumped with ferocity. Soon, there’s a run on the banks, except it’s not like in 2023, it’s far bigger. Instead of only a handful of banks, dozens or maybe even hundreds are affected, including some of the largest in the country. And quelle surprise, we are all obligated to bail the banks out (again) or face global financial armageddon.The funny thing is, that in a way bailing out "the banks" is costless, but as with the great financial crisis, somehow "we" bailed out "the banks" but not the people, even though we could have done that instead/too.
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Seems Bad
Good thing it's bipartisan, so no one will be to blame.
by Atrios at 15:00