Well that didn't take long. Just weeks after dropping the Tesla Cybertruck's Range Extender from the vehicle's online configurator, Tesla has quietly killed off the accessory completely without delivering a single unit of the $16,000 battery to its customers.
An email went out to Cybertruck owners last night, informing them that the company is no longer planning to offer the feature and that their deposit will be refunded in full.
The accessory—essentially a large, secondary battery pack for boosting range—had been delayed time and time again since it was first announced. This led to onlookers claiming that the accessory was just vaporware and would never be delivered. Well, it turns out that these conspiracy theories were right, as Tesla announced to reservation holders on Wednesday that it wouldn't be delivering the Range Extender and would be refunding deposits in full.
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Shocked
Fell for it again, Tesla buyers.
by Atrios at 14:30