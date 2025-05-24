Speaking Of The Game

I also know that what would have happened is that Lindsey Graham would be on all 15 news channels simultaneously losing his shit, and every Republican and conservative commentator would be joining him.
And, yes, I understand that when something happens every political journalist instinctively calls Lindsey Graham - his personal phone, not his comms person - because that's how the game is choreographed. But if there is no Democratic "Lindsey Graham?" If any time a Democrat "loses his shit," Jeffries or Schumer tell them to tone it down a bit?
They're calling what the House passed the "GOP Tax Scam" and telling people not to use "hyperbolic language" about the bill. The press is not going to lose their shit on their behalf without at least a bit of prompting.
They pay people a lot of money to settle on "mashed potatoes, no butter, milk, or salt" as their message.