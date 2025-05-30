Money can't buy you bladder function.
As Elon Musk became one of Donald J. Trump’s closest allies last year, leading raucous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he was also using drugs far more intensely than previously known, according to people familiar with his activities.
Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it.
Sounds like a problem! There are some obvious points to be made here about security clearances and low level staffers who panic about the "did you ever try marijuana" quuestion, but maybe we can just ponder this for the moment.
Starting out as "a little bit of fun" he said his 20-year addiction nearly killed him.
"It feels like someone's setting fire to your insides," he said.
...
Because of the impact on his bladder, he said he had ended up sleeping in the bath to be closer to the toilet.
"As soon as I fell asleep I'd be back up again to go to the toilet so there was just no sleep involved," he said.
"I've had to lie in the bath and try to get a couple of hours before I'm back up again to go to the toilet because my bladder was so shrunken."
I wonder if Stephen was familiar with Musk's activities.