In a statement on X the company said that someone had modified the AI bot’s system prompt, “which directed Grok to provide a specific response on a political topic.” That modification “violated xAI’s internal policies and core values,” and the company says it has “conducted a thorough investigation” and is implementing new measures to improve “transparency and reliability.”
Friday, May 16, 2025
Sure, Elon
We all know what happened is that Elon got enraged that Grok wasn't as racist as Elon wanted it to be, started yelling at people to fix it in mintes or he'd fire them and they'd be deported, so this was the result of a quick "fix."
