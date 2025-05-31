In turn, a White House official said the administration is relaying to the leaders that “the money simply cannot and will not flow unabated as it has been – and that the universities are incubators of discrimination and the taxpayer cannot support that.”There will always be too many innocent victims, but any institution that signs on deserves to collapse into the Earth, along with the law firms.
These conversations come as the administration is investigating dozens of other schools, and as some school leadership comes to Washington.
The White House is looking to strike a deal with a high-profile school, said the first source, who is involved in the higher education response.
“They want a name-brand university to make a deal like the law firms made a deal that covers not just antisemitism and protests, but DEI and intellectual diversity,” this person said.
Saturday, May 31, 2025
The Clue Is Here
I mean, you don't "neogtiate" with bad faith people who are trying to resegregate society and who don't believe deals are are binding.
