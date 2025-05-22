The People Who Love Trump Love Trump

I'm not even picking on Katelyn Burns here, but this highlights the way Trump has been covered since 2016.
President Donald Trump's standing with voters is often portrayed as an immutable fact.
But while it's true that his hard-core supporters don't appear to be swayed by much, recent events have shown that the public can and will respond to his mistakes — provided that it hears about them.
Why is his standing with voters - around 42%, around the level of the hideously unpopular Mr. Biden - an "immutable fact" especially when that fact is often portrayed as the opposite of what it is?
Years of diner stories, where the reporters are fascinated to find out that the assembled group of Trump's biggest fans are still big fans.
Foghat's on tour this summer, I am sure the people who will attend are mega-Foghat fans, and those people might be interesting to interview, but that doesn't tell us all that much about Foghat's general appeal.