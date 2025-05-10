This Stuff's Important

For decades, the FBI chief has received an 8:30 a.m. daily “director’s brief” with the most important information gathered from thousands of agents and analysts. Patel reportedly had trouble making the morning briefing, so it was dropped from five days a week to two.
“Even that has been a struggle,” an unnamed official told NBC.
Two current FBI officials said Patel sometimes seems uninterested in the materials, forcing them to try to create briefs that will hold his attention.
I know their incomptenece is often welcome, as there is less time for evil if they are stepping on rakes or sleeping off hangovers, but I am still amazed at the inability of many Trumpers to see that their job is actually important, that running the country is a big responsibility?
