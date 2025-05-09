Friday, May 09, 2025

We Will Bury You, Pigmonster Trump

I am dumb and knew that China would be able to adjust

China’s exports surged in April on the back of a jump in shipments to

Southeast Asian countries, offsetting a sharp drop in outbound goods to the U.S. as prohibitive tariffs kicked in. 

...

China’s shipments to the U.S. plunged over 21% in April year on year, while imports dropped nearly 14%, according to CNBC’s calculation of official customs data. Chinese U.S.-bound shipments had risen 9.1% in March, as exporters rushed to frontload orders ahead of tariff hikes.

Pigmonster Trump, getting desperate and trying to pass the buck:

 


by Atrios at 09:00