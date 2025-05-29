I suspect the Elon/Trump messy breakup is somewhat Kayfabe.
A White House official, who requested anonymity to talk about the change, confirmed that Musk was leaving.
However...
Musk’s departure comes one day after he criticized the centerpiece of Trump’s legislative agenda, saying he was “disappointed” by what the president calls his “big beautiful bill.”
The legislation includes a mix of tax cuts and enhanced immigration enforcement. While speaking to CBS, Musk described it as a “massive spending bill” that increases the federal deficit and “undermines the work” of his Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.
CNN also reported Wednesday that Katie Miller, a top adviser and spokesperson for DOGE, has left her position and is now working with Musk, according to three sources familiar with the matter. She did not respond to a request for comment sent to her White House email, which still appeared to be functioning. A separate White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
...
Still, Musk’s relationship with the Millers has become a subject of great intrigue in Washington as DOGE continues to wreak havoc on the federal government. Little is known about how often they interact outside of work and how the relationship grew over the late stages of the campaign into the transition.
“If you can find out anything about Stephen Miller’s social life, I don’t wanna know the answer,” says a longtime Republican operative who knows the couple personally.
|
“Stephen and Katie are very attentive to [Musk],” the Republican who referred to Stephen as “prime minister” tells WIRED. There’s also only one audience which truly matters, they say: “He’s got a forgiving audience: the audience of one, and all of us around him.”