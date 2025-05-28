Just in: Texas' former solicitor general has left the AG's office amid sex misconduct allegations and a lawsuit outlining his apparent, months of detailed disclosures to colleagues about his sexual obsession with watching an asteroid anally rape the agency's No. 2 attorney in front of his kids.— Robert Downen (@robertdownen.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 3:35 PM
I am being dead serious. Judd Stone allegedly talked about this asteroid fantasy so often that the agency's No. 2, Brent Webster, discussed it with him and, later fearing for his and his family's safety, consulted with other top officials in the AG's office.— Robert Downen (@robertdownen.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 3:43 PM
