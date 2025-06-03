tl;dr If your whole thing is about breaking through impediments, it's a bit fishy if you are incorrectly identifying those impediments.
The abundance agenda has the virtue of not demanding any significant showdown with capital or corporate power. If all that is standing between here and a progressive utopia is a change in the “political culture” of liberalism, as Klein and Thompson say, we’re in luck. All we have to do is change a couple minds, flip the switch from FRET to BUILD, and let the good times roll.
But the abundance vision is smaller than it purports to be, myopic about power, and flattering to those who have it. It is satisfying — and convenient — to imagine the obstruction is all coming from inside the house, from wokesters and lawyers. The real impediments, however, are simultaneously more banal and more formidable. In the White House, Ramamurti tells me, “the biggest obstacle to fast, decisive, ambitious government action was the Administrative Procedure Act,” which was passed in 1946 at the behest of nervous anti–New Deal businessmen to check the public sector’s wartime economic powers. Time and time again, Ramamurti says, it was fear of lawsuits filed by corporate interests under the APA that thwarted government action.