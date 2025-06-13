Alpha Energy

It is 2004... It is 2006... It is 2012... It is 2026...
Democrats’ newest approach to win back voters is a fresh embrace of the nation’s oldest symbol.
Two days ahead of Flag Day, when President Donald Trump’s military parade will run through the streets of Washington, Democratic Reps. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) and Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) fanned out Thursday afternoon to give a gift to their colleagues to unite them.
It’s a message that a beleaguered party hopes resonates in the 90 percent of counties that shifted to Republicans last November. Or, as Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) put it earlier this year, it’s time for Democrats to “fucking retake the flag.”