Ukraine has carried out large-scale drone strikes against several airbases deep inside Russia, destroying multiple combat planes, according to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).
The operation, dubbed “Spiderweb,” comes on the eve of expected peace talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, and involved the most ambitious simultaneous strikes on Russian airbases carried out by Ukraine since the war began.
An SBU source said that Russian bombers were “burning en masse” at four airbases hundreds of miles apart, adding that drones had been launched from trucks inside Russia.
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Boom Boom
All this is way above my pay grade, but for your consideration.
by Atrios at 17:00