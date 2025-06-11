But It Wasn't Designed For That

A fair response - which I have seen! - to an Atari 2600 beating Chat GPT at chess is that ChatGPT wasn't designed for that. That's the point! It isn't designed for most of the things people think it can do, and that companies are claiming it can do!
ChatGPT might be great for responding to emails or quick-drafting a document, but it's not quite ready to take on the world's chess prodigies—or indeed, chess-playing consoles from 50 years ago. In a unique experiment, an engineer pitted the latest ChatGPT 4o model against his Atari 2600's chess engine on the beginner difficulty level, and ChatGPT got handily defeated, eventually conceding.