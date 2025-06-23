WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' (META.O), opens new tab WhatsApp messaging service has been banned from all U.S. House of Representatives devices, according to a memo sent to all House staff on Monday.
The notice said the "Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use."
...
In January, a WhatsApp official said Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions had targeted scores of its users, including journalists and members of civil society.
Monday, June 23, 2025
Do We Think Members of Congress Have Great OPSEC?
Amazing.
by Atrios at 15:30