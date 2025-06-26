Thursday, June 26, 2025

Everything Is Computer

It's quite amazing that in the year of our Gritty, 2025, people still think it's useful to dismiss anything associated with young people - which at this point means people under 45 - as being an internet things,  tweet things.

Once upon a time you could make some meaningful distinction between "online" and "real life" in the sense that most people weren't very online, in the sense that everything wasn't very online. Now it is.
by Atrios at 13:35