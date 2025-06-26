Everything Is Computer

It's quite amazing that in the year of our Gritty, 2025, people still think it's useful to dismiss anything associated with young people - which at this point means people under 45 - as being an internet things, tweet things.
"This is going to be the most interesting political campaign in the history of New York City," Eric Adams says. "They have a record on tweets. I have a record on the streets."— Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) June 26, 2025
Once upon a time you could make some meaningful distinction between "online" and "real life" in the sense that most people weren't very online, in the sense that everything wasn't very online. Now it is.