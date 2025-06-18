Everything Is Horrible

I try to limit my "what the Democrats need to doooooo" posts as it isn't as if they are going to listen to me anyway, but, in very broad terms, the battle within the party my whole life has between people who think you can find clever compromises to overcome supposedly uncomfortable issues and those who understand that you can't.
On some issues, there is no way to split the baby, and trying to do so pleases nobody. Polling often supports the idea of baby splitting - give people a middle option and many will take it if the question is asked that way - but that doesn't mean they really support baby splitters.