Cuomo’s campaign was fueled by a cadre of long-time advisers, including his top strategist — Melissa DeRosa — who was not paid, obscuring her role on public campaign finance records. Few had ever worked on a citywide campaign. His campaign in May denied to POLITICO that DeRosa was working for the ex-governor despite her prominent role during internal meetings, according to two people with direct knowledge of the campaign’s inner workings.How long can 3 miles take, Michael, 10 minutes?
His team struggled with the city’s geography, scheduling back-to-back events in locations with only a few miles difference, but hours apart in driving due to New York’s notorious congestion, according to two people.
Friday, June 27, 2025
Geography Is Hard
Funny.
by Atrios at 11:30