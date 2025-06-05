It's Trade Talk Day, Again...

Neverending.
President Donald Trump said Thursday that trade officials from the U.S. and China will be meeting soon at a to-be-determined location.
Trump said the upcoming talks were agreed upon during his lengthy phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The “very good” call between the two leaders lasted approximately 90 minutes and focused “almost entirely” on trade, Trump said on Truth Social.
It “resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries,” Trump wrote.
Sure, Mr. Zero Sum.