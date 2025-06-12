Thursday, June 12, 2025

Leading From Behind

Is he unpopular enough, yet?
Thirty-eight percent of voters approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 54 percent disapprove. In Quinnipiac University's April 9 poll, 41 percent approved, while 53 percent disapproved.
Is this unpopular enough, yet?
Voters were asked about Trump's handling of seven issues...

immigration issues: 43 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove, with 3 percent not offering an opinion; deportations: 40 percent approve, 56 percent disapprove, with 4 percent not offering an opinion;
It isn't an Alpha Energy move to stay relatively quiet on something until everyone has already turned against it.
