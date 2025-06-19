Major Battle

He's gay but generally pretty conservative, and he is chummy with some of the worst people in Britain. All the worst people in Britain are anti-trans, of course. Kudos to him if he doesn't offer a groveling apology, but I suspect he will. The UK's poisonous press won't let up until he does.
Sir Stephen Fry has become the latest Harry Potter alumnus to turn his back on author JK Rowling, accusing her of being “radicalised” and calling her views on transgender people “cruel” and “mocking”.
The 66-year-old actor, comedian and broadcaster – who narrated the audiobooks for all seven Harry Potter novels – said he used to be close to Rowling but has been deeply disturbed by her recent comments and online activity.