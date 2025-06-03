Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Needs More Cats

Didn't see it on the program.
Sales of subscriptions for the coming season of programming at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts are down by about $1.6 million, or roughly 36 percent, compared with last year.

By this point in 2024, the center had generated $4,413,147 in revenue from selling subscriptions to its theater, dance, classical and other seasons of performances. This year, it has generated $2,656,524 as of June 1, plus $155,243 from a new mix-and-match package, according to internal data obtained by The Washington Post.
Certain types of things are going to have a liberal-leaning customer base. I'm sure Trump doesn't care about the finances, but MAGA isn't going to fill the seats of most things that hit a venue like that.
by Atrios at 15:30