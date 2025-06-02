Speaking to the Trump 100 podcast, Matthew Miller, who, as a state department spokesman, was the voice and face of the US government's foreign policy under Mr Biden, revealed disagreements, tensions and challenges within the former administration. In the wide-ranging conversation, he said: • It was "without a doubt true that Israel has committed war crimes"; • That Israeli soldiers were not being "held accountable"; • That there were "disagreements all along the way" about how to handle policy; • And that he "would have wanted to have a better candidate" than Mr Biden for the 2024 election.As for this:
"Look, one of the things about being a spokesperson is you're not a spokesperson for yourself. You are a spokesperson for the president, the administration, and you espouse the positions of the administration. And when you're not in the administration, you can just give your own opinions."Or you could resign, free yourself.
You see, when I was lying about war crimes, I was just following orders, as good employees do.