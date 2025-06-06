Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) sarcastically highlighted President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s apparent rift over the “big, beautiful” spending bill during a hearing Wednesday by posing the question: What will happen to the teen tech wunderkind infamously known as “Big Balls”?
“Now that the national divorce is happening … who’s gonna get ‘Big Balls’?” Moskowitz asked during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing. “I’m worried about him. The children always get caught in the middle.”
“If he’s out there, I just want him to know we are rooting for him,” the Florida Democrat added, referring to himself as “also a child of divorce.”
Friday, June 06, 2025
Okay That's Pretty Good
The right jokes are good!
by Atrios at 15:30