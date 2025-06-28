Gillibrand answered: “It’s very simple. When multiple allegations came out about Andrew Cuomo, I think it was eight or nine, I called on him to resign… That was my view at the time because people asked how do you think they can continue to govern with these allegations? …The question being asked today is what’s my opinion about someone after they’ve resigned, after they’ve taken the penalty that I called on them to take? …And my answer to that is everyone gets to decide in this election who they want to vote for.”Naughty boys get a year in the penalty box, then we believe they have learned their lessons.
She added: “It’s up to New Yorkers. It is not up to me.”
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Penalty
Aside from the her racist rant about Zohran, this is pretty amazing from Gillibrand.
by Atrios at 09:30