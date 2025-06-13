The 4,000 California National Guard soldiers who President Donald Trump surged into Los Angeles remain unpaid due to delays in issuing official activation orders, leaving compensation and benefits in limbo."Legal limbo" could mean a lot of things, lads, better be careful!
According to more than a dozen Guardsmen across four units who spoke to Military.com, none has received formal activation orders, the critical paperwork that not only authorizes their duty status, but also unlocks pay, Tricare health benefits and eligibility for Department of Veterans Affairs services. Without those orders, troops remain in a legal and administrative limbo.
Friday, June 13, 2025
People Gotta Eat
Obviously I don't sympathize with their task, but I suspect most of these people can't afford this shit, either.
