Wednesday, June 25, 2025

"Predictions Markets"

The easiest signal for "is this person a dumbass" is someone placing faith in these gambling sites, which might only be meaningful if the market is thin enough and someone might have inside information on something. It is extra funny coming from Mr. Politics Stats Guy - we don't need you Nate, we have the gambling site graph! You keep telling us that!
by Atrios at 11:30