It is extra funny coming from Mr. Politics Stats Guy - we don't need you Nate, we have the gambling site graph! You keep telling us that!
Maybe Zohran wins an election 2 weeks ago, and maybe Lander or someone would emerge if you had another month to go. Markets have Cuomo back as a 3:1 favorite for now though. pic.twitter.com/1iAJsYE0Hc— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 23, 2025
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
"Predictions Markets"
The easiest signal for "is this person a dumbass" is someone placing faith in these gambling sites, which might only be meaningful if the market is thin enough and someone might have inside information on something.
by Atrios at 11:30