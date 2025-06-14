Saturday, June 14, 2025

Protest

I was glad to see Padilla say this and promote it.

I encourage everyone to consider attending one of the many demonstrations planned for tomorrow across the country. Show up. Demand accountability. Peacefully protest. Find the rally closest to you: NoKings.org

— Alex Padilla (@alex-padilla4ca.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 9:29 PM
There's an element of "HOW DARE THEY TREAT A SENATOR LIKE THAT?" which is valid, but also suggests it's OK for them to treat others like that. The right lesson is that if they are treating a senator like that, they are treating everyone else like that. The genius brain lesson is that almost all "violence" at protests is caused by law enforcement.

Most elected Dems hate protest because they think it's unpoular and they know "Jake Tapper" will make them responsible for everything that happens. A not-usual-suspect telling people to go protest is a positive development, in the "Is Our Senators Learning?" sense.
