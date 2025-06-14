There's an element of "HOW DARE THEY TREAT A SENATOR LIKE THAT?" which is valid, but also suggests it's OK for them to treat others like that. The right lesson is that if they are treating a senator like that, they are treating everyone else like that. The genius brain lesson is that almost all "violence" at protests is caused by law enforcement.
I encourage everyone to consider attending one of the many demonstrations planned for tomorrow across the country. Show up. Demand accountability. Peacefully protest. Find the rally closest to you: NoKings.org— Alex Padilla (@alex-padilla4ca.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 9:29 PM
Most elected Dems hate protest because they think it's unpoular and they know "Jake Tapper" will make them responsible for everything that happens. A not-usual-suspect telling people to go protest is a positive development, in the "Is Our Senators Learning?" sense.