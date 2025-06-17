A powerful person going to prison is such a rare event. Elite unaccountability has been the project of the last few decades.
Barring any last-minute surprises, Bob Menendez, New Jersey’s former senior senator, will report to a federal prison in Pennsylvania Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence for selling his political power to two foreign governments and three businessmen in exchange for gold bars, cash, a luxury car, and other riches.
Wondering how he has (thus far) been too dumb to figure out how to get Trump to pardon him.