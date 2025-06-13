Real Men Go To Tehran

Years ago I was invited to an event at the Center for America Progress. It was a Bush State of the Union speech watching event. I believe it was the infamous Manimal speech. Anyway, I was on a panel with Sam Seder and a couple of other people. We did some Q&A, made some jokes during the speech, etc.
One of the questions put to the panel was something like, "What's your greatest fear/concern [in politics, not zombies or whatever]?"
I think my answer was "President Brownback." One of my copanelists (not Sam Seder and also not someone whose normal beat was "foreign policy") said, "nuclear Iran."
This was 19 years ago.
Anyway.
As far as I know, this person is no longer in The Discourse, so no need to name them (plus this is from memory and I don't like attributing things to people by name from memory).