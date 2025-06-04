RIP Jeffraham Prestonian

Online communities are strange places, where you know lots of people both quite well and not at all. I know many of you actually knew him well, not just in the "online" sense, and someone from the community submitted this for a remembrance, which seemed fitting to me:
Our dear friend, Jeff Preston, aka Jeffraham died in his sleep on the morning of June 4, 2025, just 17 days short of his 62nd birthday.Jeffraham was the free spirited heart and soul of our blog. He took care of anyone who needed help, especially his beloved roomie, SIL. He never failed to make us laugh. He was passionate about guitars, scooters, music, and especially cats. He loved people; his time at Bananastan made this evident. He had a kind word and a smile for everyone.
He has been one of my very best friends for two decades now. Right now, there's a Jeffraham sized hole in all of our hearts.
Safe journey, dear friend.“Only in our dreams are we free. The rest of the time we need wages.”― Terry Pratchett, Wyrd Sisters
I'll add one more thing. JP will live on forever in this blog, like a little ghost. I don't know why this happened, but at some point he got stuck in the machine.
When you write/edit a post in blogger's CMS, you can hit the preview button to see how it will look on the site. When I do this, the post appears with precisely one disqus comment. Every time.