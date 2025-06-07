Elon Musk’s team at the U.S. DOGE Service and allies in the Trump administration ignored White House communications experts worried about potential security breaches when they installed Musk’s Starlink internet service in the complex this year, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.
The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues, said those who were managing White House communications systems were not informed in advance when DOGE representatives went to the roof of the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building in February to install a terminal connecting users in the complex to Starlink satellites, which are owned by Musk’s private SpaceX rocket company.
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Seems Bad
Probably is.
