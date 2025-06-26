Nearly two-thirds of voters (64 percent) say they prefer giving most undocumented immigrants in the United States a pathway to legal status, while 31 percent say they prefer deporting most undocumented immigrants in the United States, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today.There definitely have been notable exceptions, but it is how leadership has been approaching these issues.
Voters 56 - 39 percent disapprove of the way U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, is doing its job.
[on Trump]: immigration issues: 41 percent approve, while 57 percent disapprove, with 2 percent not offering an opinion;
They Will Take Awhile To Adjust
The message went out post-election that it was immigration and trans people that lost the election. Instead of crafting a sensible approach to either of them, they determined the best course of action was to say nothing about either of those issues, and certainly not to oppose Trump loudly on immigration.
