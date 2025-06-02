WE WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU!!!

The best defense you can make of Jeffries is that he's wonderful at all the other more hidden parts of his job. Skeptical, but let's pretend. Still, KEEP HIM THE FUCK OFF TELEVISION.
[Dana Bash]: Now, I know you previously warned that the administration charging members of Congress was a -- quote -- "red line." What are you doing now that the red line you talked about has apparently been crossed?JEFFRIES: Well, let me make clear that the House is a separate and co-equal branch of government, the Congress. We don't work for Donald Trump. We don't work for the administration. We don't work for Elon Musk. We work for the American people.And we have a responsibility to serve as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch. That's the constitutional blueprint that was given to us by the framers of the United States democracy that we have inherited over the last few centuries. And so we're going to continue to undertake our congressional responsibility, notwithstanding efforts by the Trump administration to try to intimidate Democrats.It's unfortunate that our Republican colleagues continue to be nothing more than rubber stamps for Trump's reckless and extreme agenda. And the American people, I think, will ultimately reject that next year, when we will take back control of the House of Representatives.In the meantime, in terms of how we will respond to what Trump and the administration has endeavored to do, we will make that decision in a time, place, and manner of our choosing. But the response will be continuous and it will meet the moment that is required.
Giving off "can't even manage to write a sternly worded letter" vibes.
A problem with people enabling the promotion of their protégés is the key skill of a protégé is sucking up.