I suspect this is not Mamdani's fault.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Mamdani:— Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) July 23, 2025
"He left open far too much space for extremists to either use his words or for him to not condemn the words of extremists that said some blatantly antisemitic things." https://t.co/nAnhNsXxwM
“I am concerned that support for Israel in the United States broadly is down compared to what it was a decade ago.” Shapiro told Jewish InsiderAnd I suspect there's nothing either of you can do about it, though obviously Shapiro is not genuinely interested in doing anything about it.