Thursday, July 24, 2025

Agency

How could a governor from Pennsylvana think he can tell a mayor (future) from New York what to do? I suspect this is not Mamdani's fault.
“I am concerned that support for Israel in the United States broadly is down compared to what it was a decade ago.” Shapiro told Jewish Insider
And I suspect there's nothing either of you can do about it, though obviously Shapiro is not genuinely interested in doing anything about it.

Lander's response: Go back to Kable Town, Shapiro.
by Atrios at 13:30