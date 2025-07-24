This deal won’t end Columbia’s torture. Whatever onerous terms the school has agreed to will be deemed to have been broken in the face of a campus protest, an edgy syllabus, a leaked classroom discussion or even an acerbic student opinion piece. New civil rights violations will be imagined, new vistas of anti-Americanism on campus will be discovered, and the attacks will continue.Though I suspect the people who have the real power at Columbia are mostly happy about this, and not just because they imagine they get to move past it. I'm not saying they're correct, precisely, but they're on board with the basic agenda and are happy to have an excuse.
Thursday, July 24, 2025
All Deals Are Final
As Mr. Deals always pays in full, as promised.
by Atrios at 09:00