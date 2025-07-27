Be Kind Online

I really don't understand things like this. Pod Tommy has been better than most on this issue from the beginning, but what tent is he talking about? The Bluesky shitposter tent? The expelled -from-Columbia tent? The had-your-student-visa-revoked tent? The can't-even-get-an-oped-in-the-New York Times tent?
Tweeting "I told you so" at people who change their mind about what's happening in Gaza does nothing to help the kids who are being starved to death. Welcome people into the tent. Build a bigger coalition and use it to force political change.— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 26, 2025
losing my mind at this. Tommy, name me a prominent Dem who has substantively changed their position on the genocide? All the comments in the past 72hrs are just reiterating the Biden party line which is let in some food but keep bombing and herding them like animals indefinitely. https://t.co/GZtsUuA3hY— Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) July 27, 2025
I think it's up to powerful people to let their critics into the tent where it matters, which they will not do, even now. There are still powerful people in the tent where it matters who are actively "opposing the opposers," actively making sure the big tent doesn't even include the winner of the NYC mayoral primary, actively excluding even his Jewish pseudo-running mate.
It isn't the people who have risked their reputations and careers and lives for 20 months who need to expand the fucking tent.
None of these people will even get near Peter Beinart.
Easy thing: Cory Booker can say "I defer to my colleague Chris on this subject from now on."
Cory Booker will not do that. Cory is just an example here.
It’s way too late, but the truth has a way of coming out. Forget the airdrops and scrap GHF — let the UN organizations resume their humanitarian delivery operations NOW to stop the ongoing starvation: https://t.co/PocfiT54NJ— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) July 26, 2025