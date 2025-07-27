Sunday, July 27, 2025

Be Kind Online

I really don't understand things like this.  Pod Tommy has been better than most on this issue from the beginning, but what tent is he talking about? The Bluesky shitposter tent? The expelled -from-Columbia tent?  The had-your-student-visa-revoked tent?  The can't-even-get-an-oped-in-the-New York Times tent?


I think it's up to powerful people to let their critics into the tent where it matters, which they will not do, even now.  There are still powerful people in the tent where it matters who are actively "opposing the opposers," actively making sure the big tent doesn't even include the winner of the NYC mayoral primary, actively excluding even his Jewish pseudo-running mate. 

It isn't the people who have risked their reputations and careers and lives for 20 months who need to expand the fucking tent.

None of these people will even get near Peter Beinart.



Easy thing: Cory Booker can say "I defer to my colleague Chris on this subject from now on." Cory Booker will not do that. Cory is just an example here.
by Atrios at 09:30