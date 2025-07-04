Eugenics Daily

Friday, July 04, 2025

Columbia University's applicant data was hacked by people trying to "prove" that Columbia has been admitting too many black people. The New York Times has an obsessive anti-trans health reporter who got the "scoop" - he called it a scoop, he was very proud - that Mamdani checked both Asian (he is) and African-American (he is) and furthered clarified Ugandan (he is) on his application, the "scoop" being, for racists, that he attempted to "cheat" his way into Columbia by claiming to be black.

He did not get into Columbia.

The NYT granted the source of this hacked information anonymity, despite his name being well-known, to cover up the fact that they used a Nazi eugenicist freak as a source of hacked information. The anonymity (pseudonymity, precisely) was not to protect the source, but to try to protect the rep of the Times.

They even tried to determine whether Mamdani's family ever intermarried with indigenous Ugandans, which somehow was important to this story of how a 17-year-old correctly checked the boxes on his form.
 
There are 3 bylines on this story.


