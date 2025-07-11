Finger On The Pulse

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has told the BBC his fellow Democrats allowed the US-Mexico border to be "under siege" during Joe Biden's presidency.
In sometimes sharp words, Kerry - who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004 and a US senator from Massachusetts - said he told Biden the party had "missed" on the issue of immigration for years.
Obviously anyone paying attention knows this is not what happened but, also, too, Gallup
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans have grown markedly more positive toward immigration over the past year, with the share wanting immigration reduced dropping from 55% in 2024 to 30% today. At the same time, a record-high 79% of U.S. adults say immigration is a good thing for the country.
...
Perhaps because of Americans’ opposition to immigration policies that Trump has enacted to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S., their evaluation of his work on immigration is mostly negative. Thirty-five percent approve of his handling of the issue, including 21% strongly approving, while 62% disapprove, including 45% strongly.
I've seen Dems lose their shit when an issue is 55-45% against them. Right now immigration is 62-35% against Trump.
Democrats did handle immigration extremely badly, just as people like me tried to explain: they agreed with Trump about his signature issue.
They have also handled it badly since, not understanding that while many Americans are assholes, it was an obvious call that the majority would not like videos of armed and masked agents of the state violently kidnapping people.
Professional Dems will still resist this because they earned their vacation home money on this advice and they can never be wrong.