Good Advice

Something escaping most people for, some reason.
Premier Doug Ford is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to stand his ground against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff assault on Canada.
“I told the prime minister, do not roll over. Hit that guy back as hard as we possibly can. And that’s what we need to do — and we can do it,” Ford told reporters Thursday in Thunder Bay.
...
“Prime Minister Carney is trying his best, but this guy (Trump) will say something one day, and he’ll wake up — and the cheese slips off the cracker — and then all of a sudden he goes the other way,” said Ford.
“And you’re thinking, ‘How do you deal with a guy like this?’”
Of course Ford can put a big tax on electricity sales, or worse, himself...