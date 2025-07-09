Is Journalism On

Cameron Hamilton, FEMA’s former acting head, was pushed out of the agency in May after he testified before Congress that he did not believe the agency should be eliminated. David Richardson, his replacement, has no background in disaster response and told employees last month that he did not realize the country had a hurricane season. It was not clear if Mr. Richardson was joking.FEMA director isn't always newsworthy, but at the moment...
According to google news, the FEMA director has been mentioned just once by name in a month, in a NYT story. One mention near the bottom of the story:
