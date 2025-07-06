Kooky Billionaries And Politics

Musk isn't the first rich guy to try to enter national politics in a bigly way, and of course it remains to be seen if he follows through. While they obviously have a lot of influence working within the parties - and keeping Supereme Court members as pets - the "third party" or "I will run for president myself" versions generally have extremely limited success.
I suspect it to be more funny than important, with a reasonable chance that he just forgets about it in a month. Unless he has some genuinely cunning plan I can't fathom, the smarter play for a rich guy is the threat of primary challenges against Republican candidates.
The cult of Trump beats the limited cult of Elon. I don't think he gets this.
Most likely it all comes to little.
They almost always claim they speak for the "middle" which is both stupid and clever. Stupid because they believe it, clever because our stupid Advanced Politics Knowers love calling far right things "centrist" if you give them any excuse.