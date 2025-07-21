Permission Structure

They are still incredibly resistant to the idea that changing their approach to immigration is the path forward, even with the falling poll numbers. I don't know what will give them the Alpha Energy they need to understand that roving bands of armed and masked kidnappers deporting senior citizen green card holders to countries they have never been to is a problem.
I used to worry I was too mean to Hakeem Jeffries but I do not think I can be too mean to him.
Schumer sucks too but the man at least knows how to Do Politics of a kind. Jeffries got to where he is by sucking up and anything else confuses him.
Impressing Pelosi is not actually a skill that generalizes.