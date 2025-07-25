Another reason Jeffries might be slow-walking an endorsement is that, as House minority leader, he will be judged on whether he can lead Democrats to a majority in the upcoming midterms. While left-wing Democrats might be able to hold deep-blue House seats in the five boroughs of New York City, they’re unlikely to fare as well in swing districts in suburban New York and New Jersey, let alone in Florida, Georgia or Texas.Reihan is a horrible right winger, but this is where POPULARISM from centrist dipshits has brought us. We've gone from arguing you need Claire McCaskill-style moderates to win senate races in red states to arguing that the reason "Claire McCaskill" can't win her election is that there is a left winger, somewhere, anywhere, maybe not even in office, who alienates her potential voters.
The question for Mamdaniism is not just whether it will play in Park Slope or Prospect Lefferts Gardens—it’s whether it will play in Plano.
But, hey, "Claire" loses all the time, so maybe we should try a few more Zohrans.