“The people who criticize [Israel’s response] are essentially saying, ‘Yeah, but look how many people you’ve killed in retaliation, how many is enough for you to kill to punish them for the terrible things they did?'” the former US president continued.Insane on the substance, and insane because this was a campaign trip to Michigan.
“That all sounds nice until you realize what you would do if it was your family and you hadn’t done anything but support a homeland for the Palestinians, and one day they come for you and slaughter the people in your village.”
“You would say, ‘You have to forgive me, but I’m not keeping score that way.’ It isn’t how many we’ve had to kill because Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded by civilians. They’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself,” Clinton continued.
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Fear of the bad orange man meant that people didn't want to confront just how insane this was at the time, but it was fucking insane.
