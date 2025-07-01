Small Pleasures

“I’ve had my share of blowouts with Elon over the years,” Low told POLITICO in a rare interview since Musk’s ugly spat with Trump. “Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he’s going to do everything to damage the president.”I know none of this matters, but allow me my small amusements in the middle of all this.
Reporter: Are you going to deport Elon Musk? Trump: We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) July 1, 2025 at 1:28 PM
[image or embed]