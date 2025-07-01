Tuesday, July 01, 2025

Small Pleasures

I think Elon loses here, bigly, but that'll be funny, too.
“I’ve had my share of blowouts with Elon over the years,” Low told POLITICO in a rare interview since Musk’s ugly spat with Trump. “Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he’s going to do everything to damage the president.”
I know none of this matters, but allow me my small amusements in the middle of all this.

Reporter: Are you going to deport Elon Musk? Trump: We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.

